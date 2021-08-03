As the Olympics come to a close without a gold medal, Simone Biles wins bronze on her return.

At the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, Simone Biles won bronze in the balance beam final.

Since withdrawing from the women’s team final last Wednesday owing to mental health problems and a debilitating phenomena known as the twisties, the four-time Olympic champion had not competed in the Games.

After withdrawing from the individual finals for vault, floor, and uneven bars, USA Gymnastics confirmed on Monday that the 24-year-old will compete in the apparatus event.

Biles, who won bronze on the balance beam in Rio in 2016, returned with a breathtaking routine that placed her in third place once more.

China’s Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing came in first and second, respectively.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.