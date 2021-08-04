As The Offspring Kick Out Drummer From Band, Pete Parada Refuses COVID Vaccine

Pete Parada, The Offspring’s drummer, has spoken out about his decision to leave the band over the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 48-year-old musician revealed the “unfortunate and terrible” news with fans in a lengthy Instagram statement, but emphasized that he has no ill sentiments against his band.

Parada noted that because he previously had Guillain-Barr syndrome, he is unable to receive the vaccination, and that the music industry is now demanding people to be inoculated against the virus in order to host large-scale events again.

In a multi-slide Instagram post, Parada said, “Since I am unable to comply with what is progressively becoming an industry rule, it has lately been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour.” “I bring this up because you won’t see me at these next performances. I also want to share my story so that anyone else who is now suffering from the misery and solitude of being left behind understands they are not alone.”

Since 2007, Parada has been a member of the punk band.

