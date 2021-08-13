As the number of COVID cases rises, Oklahoma will allow parents to request exemptions from school mask requirements.

Despite a new rule signed by the state’s governor to restrict such mandates, school districts in Oklahoma have started introducing mask demands this week.

As of Friday morning, two Oklahoma school districts had issued mask mandates, although both offered parents the opportunity to request exemptions for their children. In a statement shared with This website on Friday, Governor Kevin Stitt appreciated the districts’ efforts to make those exemptions available.

“I appreciate that school systems such as Santa Fe Charter Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools recognize parents’ rights to choose what is best for their children’s health and to opt out of mask regulations if they so desire,” Stitt said.

Stitt earlier told local media that he had no plans to announce any statewide mask rules for schools, and in late May, he signed a new bill into law prohibiting such mandates.

According to The Oklahoman, Santa Fe South Schools, a public charter district with pupils in pre-kindergarten through high school, was the first to propose a mask rule earlier this week. Students, staff members, and visitors must wear masks while visiting school facilities or attending school events, according to a notice on the district’s website. The edict, according to the district, is “an integral aspect” of its efforts to control COVID-19’s proliferation throughout its school community.

If parents have “medical, religious, or personal” objections to the mandate, the charter district stated they can request an exemption for their children. Parents must complete a form for each kid for whom an exemption is being requested, which may be found on the school’s online parent portal.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) joined the charter district in imposing a mask mandate. OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said in a letter posted on the district’s website that the steps taken so far to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were “just not enough.”

According to McDaniel, the number of new COVID-19 instances reported in the district increased from less than 10 to more than 100 during the first week of the fall semester.

"As superintendent, I am ultimately accountable for the safety, health, and well-being of all of our children and employees.