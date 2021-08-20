As the number of COVID cases rises, Alabama hospitals are running out of ICU beds.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in Alabama, hospitals are running out of ICU beds, leaving over two dozen severely ill patients waiting in emergency rooms for a bed.

With only 36% of its people completely vaccinated, Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. It reported “negative 29” ICU beds on Wednesday, a warning of what could be coming for other states with low inoculations.

“This is our first time here. In terms of our ICU bed capacity, we are truly in unprecedented territory,” AHA President Donald Williamson told WSFA 12 News, an NBC affiliate in Montgomery, on Tuesday.

Hospital workers have been forced to transform hallways, ordinary patient rooms, and emergency spaces into areas where they can treat patients in need of ICU beds, according to WHNT, a CBS affiliate in Huntsville.

“This could have been avoided if we had increased immunization rates,” Williamson continued.

Of July, Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey attributed the surge in COVID-19 cases in her state on those who refuse to get vaccinated, saying they “are letting us down.”

There are now 645,851 COVID-19 instances reported in Alabama, with an average of 3,728 cases every day.

One in every five American I.C.U.s had reached or above 95 percent bed occupancy in the week ending Aug. 12. According to the New York Times, the majority of the hospital occupancy crisis is centered in the South.