As the number of children admitted to hospitals rises due to the Delta crisis, Florida leads the nation in admissions.

The worrying new data shown in the rising rates of Delta variant spread is how it is hurting children. Hospitals across the country are seeing record-breaking levels of admissions, and the worrisome new data displayed in the rising rates of Delta variant spread is how it is harming children.

Florida is now leading the country in COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations. According to recent data, Florida has 143 pediatric cases confirmed in hospitals, with Texas coming in second at 140.

According to healthdata.gov, 46 children were admitted to Florida hospitals with confirmed cases and 22 with suspected cases on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald.

The Herald stated on July 29 that the seven-day average of new cases in youngsters in Florida was 1,544, which was at least seven times more than the same figure the month before.

The data is especially alarming as parents and children throughout the world prepare for the start of the school year, when some experts predict outbreaks and spikes in cases.

“Until we get vaccination up to a sufficiently high rate, if you want to prevent COVID transmission in your community, if you want to prevent COVID transmission at your schools, then it’s masking,” Duke University School of Medicine professors Danny Benjamin and Kanecia Zimmerman, co-chairs of the ABC Science Collaborative, said in a virtual press conference.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chief of the division of infectious diseases in Stanford Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, told CNN that the number of pediatric cases of COVID-19 is on the rise across the country.

“Given that we’re all vaccinated now,” Maldonado explained, “what that means is that unvaccinated people are getting infected in bigger numbers since the virus is more infectious with the Delta variant.”

The Delta variant, a more contagious form of the COVID-19 virus that now accounts for nearly 94 percent of all cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as low vaccination rates among children under the age of 20, are being blamed by doctors and public health experts for the rise in pediatric hospitalizations.

The increase in hospitalizations over the last week could have been due to the fact that children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination, according to Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Florida International University. This is a condensed version of the information.