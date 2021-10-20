As the number of cases rises to over 49K, the UK government urges citizens to get a COVID booster shot.

In the face of escalating infection rates, the United Kingdom’s government urged millions of inhabitants to undergo COVID-19 vaccine booster doses on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

The government’s request comes as officials continue to oppose reintroducing health restrictions such as mandatory masks, despite the fact that the number of cases in the United Kingdom surpassed 49,000 on Wednesday.

Sajid Javid, the UK’s health secretary, stated during a press conference that the government will “remain watchful, preparing for all scenarios,” but that there are no plans to implement Plan B and reinstate the limits. Since the rules were repealed, the United Kingdom has relied heavily on COVID-19 vaccines as its principal line of defense against the virus.

Nearly 80% of inhabitants aged 12 and up have had all of their vaccinations, and millions of people, including those aged 50 and up, are now eligible for a third dose. However, some experts believe that the speed with which booster shots are being distributed cannot equal the speed with which the virus is spreading, especially because infections are averaging 45,000 each day, according to the Associated Press.

Daily infections “may reach as high as 100,000 per day,” Javid conceded, but said the government was still not ready to reimpose limits.

He stated, “None of us want to go backwards now.”

However, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned that unless more steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were implemented, Britain’s health sector will be overwhelmed.

“It is past time for the government to implement Plan B of its strategy as soon as possible,” he said, adding that “without proactive action, we risk stumbling into a winter disaster.”

Domestic coronavirus restrictions, such as required facial coverings and social separation, were repealed in July by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government. People were no longer advised to work from home, and nightclubs and other packed places were allowed to open at full capacity.

After the reopening, infection rates remained persistently high and have recently began to rise—particularly among youngsters, who are generally unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, with 136 deaths per day on average during the last week. After Russia, the United Kingdom has recorded more than 138,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest total in Europe.

In light of this, some argue that Britons were too ready to revert to pre-pandemic behavior. Masks and social separation are almost non-existent.