As the newest ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host, Robin Roberts pays tribute to Alex Trebek.

As she prepares for her guest hosting appearance on Jeopardy!, Robin Roberts has paid tribute to famous TV icon Alex Trebek.

Roberts will take over for a week from fellow Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, as producers of the quiz program look for a permanent replacement for Trebek, who died in November 2020 after a battle with illness.

According to ABC News, Roberts remarked in an interview with Jeopardy! producers that she intends to “bring a little bit of Alex [Trebek] to screens, just a little bit” in her episodes, which were pre-recorded in one day.

“No one can replace him, but I just want to bring a little of the spirit he brought to the studio every time he came in,” she explained.

“One of the final times I spoke with him in the studio at Good Morning America truly touched me,” she continued. “When he came in, he was cracking jokes. He was putting us at ease, and I’ll never forget it because everyone was on pins and needles, and Alex Trebek was putting us at ease.”

Roberts, who is the first woman of color to lead the show, joins a long list of celebrities who have temporarily taken over the reins, including Katie Couric, Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Aaron Rodgers.

The makers of Jeopardy! will donate to a charity of Roberts’ choice, which in this case is Be the Match, part of the National Marrow Donor Program, in keeping with the practice of previous guest hosts.

Roberts previously competed on Celebrity Jeopardy! while working at ESPN in 1999. Roberts failed after an erroneous guess regarding ice hockey during the Final Jeopardy! segment after competing against fellow sportscasters Bob Costas and Keith Olbermann.

In March, before she was announced as a guest presenter on Jeopardy!, she spoke with Ellen DeGeneres.

"I knew I wasn't destined to be a guest presenter because I was on Celebrity Jeopardy!" Roberts remarked. As a guest, I was so awful that I.