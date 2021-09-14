As the new season of ‘Jeopardy!’ begins, a touching tribute to Alex Trebek is unveiled.

Alex Trebek, the late host of Jeopardy!, was honored with a special and heartfelt tribute on Monday, before of the show’s Season 38 launch.

Trebek was a popular host of the game show from its inception in syndication in 1984 until his death in 2020, following a struggle with pancreatic cancer.

The Los Angeles soundstage where the program is taped has been renamed in Trebek’s honor ahead of the new season’s premiere on Monday.

On the Jeopardy! website, a post was shared. The TV personality’s wife, Jane, and three children, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky, were photographed alongside a smart plaque that read “The Alex Trebek Stage” on Twitter.

The heart-warming shot was captioned: “#TheGameContinues today with brand-new episodes of #Jeopardy! Don’t miss the rematch between returning champion Matt Amodio and two challengers on the newly dedicated Alex Trebek Stage.”

“Formerly known simply as Stage 10, the set was officially renamed in honor of the late Mr. Trebek: he presented more than 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy!, many of them from this stage,” according to a statement on the show’s website.

Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, presided over the dedication ceremony, which took place on the first day of taping for Season 38.

“Immediately following the ceremony, announcer Johnny Gilbert kicked off the new season by introducing ‘…a PhD student from New Haven, CT, Matt Amodio,’” the statement continued, referring to the returning Jeopardy! champion.

Today, #TheGameContinues with brand-new #Jeopardy! episodes!

Don’t miss the rematch between returning champion Matt Amodio and two challengers on the newly dedicated Alex Trebek Stage.

More information may be found at https://t.co/qwqhIOO1IQ pic.twitter.com/Ozntb2Tffm

— @Jeopardy! 13 September 2021

On Monday’s episode, Yale student Amodio continued his incredible winning streak, pushing his total to 19 games.

Since Trebek’s passing, the search for a new permanent host has been arduous, with a months-long, star-studded search culminating in the August news that Mike Richards will lead the primetime weeknight show, with Mayim Bialk handling specials and tournaments.

Richards, on the other hand, came under fire after news revealed that he had been accused of discriminating against many models while working as a producer on The Price. This is a condensed version of the information.