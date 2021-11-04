As the need for food remains above pre-pandemic levels, food banks are expanding across the United States.

According to the Associated Press, demand for filled food banks has decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic peaks, but it remains considerably above pre-pandemic levels, since many Americans still rely on food banks on a daily basis.

Food banks around the country have been forced to increase their facilities and outreach due to persistent food insecurity. Since the pandemic, organizations have experienced a rise in the number of meals and food needed, with Feeding America’s food banks providing a record 6.6 billion meals between July 2020 and June 2021, up from 5.2 billion the previous year, according to the group.

On a recent weekday in Atlanta, a dozen cars were queued up outside the Toco Hills Community Alliance, a food pantry northeast of Atlanta, well before it opened.

“There are just a big number of our neighbors who require assistance fulfilling all of their basic needs as a result of rising housing expenses, growing health-care costs, and other constraints. And we believe that pressure will persist indefinitely, even if there is no epidemic “Kyle Waide, president of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, expressed his gratitude.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank expanded its facilities near Atlanta’s international airport, giving it ample storage space to deliver tens of millions more pounds of food.

Food banks in Florida, North Carolina, and other states are expanding their facilities in order to give the assistance that Americans require.

“So many folks who had never needed help before found themselves in a situation where they needed it but didn’t know where to turn,” said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank. “It was as if a switch had been flipped.” To improve its produce supply, Feeding South Florida is developing a massive new factory. Two North Carolina food banks are planning to expand their storage capacity thanks to a donation from MacKenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist. The Utah Food Bank is expanding its facilities in Salt Lake City and plans to build more food warehouses throughout the state.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has relocated into the world's largest food bank, a 345,000-square-foot (32,000-square-meter) warehouse.