As the Marilyn Manson rape lawsuit moves forward, Esmé Bianco speaks out.

Esmé Bianco hopes that her legal lawsuit against Marilyn Manson would “empower” others to pursue justice.

Her comments come after a judge has permitted the Game of Thrones actress to proceed with her lawsuit against Marilyn Manson, accusing her of sexual, physical, and psychological assault.

According to court documents filed on Thursday, the actress took years to comprehend the gravity of the alleged abuse.

On the grounds of statute of limitations, the judge denied Manson’s (real name Brian Warner) plea to dismiss Bianco’s complaint.

They began dating in 2011 after meeting on the shooting of a music video. She is one of a number of women who have accused the shock rocker of sexual misconduct.

Warner has been charged with sexual battery, sexual assault, and violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, according to Bianco.

“A reasonable jury could decide that the impact of Warner’s alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to Plaintiff’s safety, immigration status, and employment, lingered years after her last interaction with Warner,” the court ruled, according to Deadline.

Manson has been given 14 days to respond to each of the lawsuit’s claims with a formal answer.

Bianco issued a statement following the judge’s verdict.

“My goal is that this ruling will inspire other survivors to seek justice for themselves, while also sending a message to abusers that they cannot force victims into silence,” she added.

Bianco took “years to grasp the magnitude of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse,” according to court records. The statement goes on: “Her career deteriorated as a result of Mr. Warner’s mental health problems. As a result, she is still dealing with complicated Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, despair, and panic attacks.” Howard E. King, Manson’s lawyer, had requested for the case to be dismissed, claiming that Bianco’s statements were “provably false.” “To be clear, this lawsuit was only brought after my client refused to be bullied by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their extortionate money demands based on conduct that never happened. We will actively defend ourselves in court and are convinced that we will win “King went on to say.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is also looking into complaints of domestic abuse against Manson.

Evan Rachel Wood, another of Manson’s ex-girlfriends, has accused him of “horrific torture.”

All of the charges against Manson have been refuted. This is a condensed version of the information.