As the federal deadline approaches, hundreds of US intelligence officers may remain unvaccinated.

Hundreds of U.S. intelligence officers may still be unvaccinated against COVID-19 as the federal deadline for civilian workers approaches on November 22, putting many staff at risk of dismissal, according to the Associated Press.

While the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has declined to release exact numbers on how many members of the intelligence community are still unvaccinated, some estimates put the figure in the thousands. According to the Associated Press, many people are likely to get vaccinated before the deadline, putting the total number of those facing dismissal in the hundreds to thousands.

The possibility of huge numbers of intelligence workers losing their jobs as a result of opposition to the mandate has raised concerns that the community will be unable to replace crucial national security posts. According to the Associated Press, intelligence personnel are tough to replace due to their highly specialized work and the difficulty of passing national security clearances.

Representative Chris Stewart of Utah, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, asked about the impact of dismissals on national security.

“You could fire tens of thousands of employees on the same day.” “It’s not like you post an ad on Craigslist and expect everyone to apply by Thursday,” he added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Stewart, several intelligence agencies had at least 20% of their employees unvaccinated as of late October.

Last Monday, CIA Director William Burns said that 97 percent of the agency’s officers have been vaccinated. More than 90% of the workforce at the National Reconnaissance Office, which runs US spy satellites, has been vaccinated.

However, Stewart said that up to 40% of the personnel in some of the 18 intelligence agencies was unvaccinated. He referenced facts offered to the committee by the administration but not made public. Because full information on immunization rates is classified, he declined to name the agencies.

The Director of National Intelligence’s Office refused to explain what contingency plans are in place in the event that officers are fired for failing to comply with the mission.

At a hearing last week, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines would to say how many people had been vaccinated, but stated that “we are not anticipating.” This is a condensed version of the information.