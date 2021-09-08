As the Epstein Sexual Assault Hearing approaches, Prince Andrew is shown paying a visit to the Queen.

Just days before the first court appearance in his Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit, Prince Andrew was spotted at Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth II is on vacation.

According to The Sun and Daily Mail, the Duke of York has still not been served documents by solicitors for his accuser Virginia Giuffre because he has been unavailable in secret royal residences.

The prince lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which is guarded, although he was spotted at Balmoral, which was featured in The Sun.

Every summer, the Queen visits the enormous, private estate, which is nestled on 50,000 acres of Scottish countryside.

In the early 2000s, Giuffre filed a civil case in New York alleging the prince of first-degree rape when she was 17 years old.

Andrew is accused of crimes against her in the lawsuit, but it is not a criminal matter, and he has not been arrested or charged.

Giuffre is seeking damages for “serious and permanent” emotional suffering she suffered as a result of “sexual assault and battery” when she was 17.

“On one occasion, Prince Andrew sexually molested [Giuffre] in London at Maxwell’s home,” according to a petition by her lawyers. Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew coerced [Giuffre], a kid, into having sexual relations with Prince Andrew against her will during this encounter.”

Prince Andrew has yet to respond to the case, and neither he nor his representatives have spoken to the press since it was filed.

Experts informed This website that whether he participates in the legal action or not, the legal action puts a strain on his reputation.

“Despite the lack of any court judgement, and despite his furious denials,” Amber Melville-Brown, a partner and worldwide head of media and reputation at international law firm Withers, previously told This website: “Reputationally it may already be effectively ‘game over’ for Prince Andrew.”

“From a reputational standpoint, Prince Andrew might be doomed if he responds to the charges and defends the lawsuit, and damned if he doesn’t,” she continued.

"Silence in the face of accusations is not always goldenâ€"while it may be an appropriate part of any legal defense strategy, it may demonstrate improper disrespect for the court system to the public; and while speaking out outside of court may appear obvious to defend a reputation from serious accusations, it can.