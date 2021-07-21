As the Delta Variant Spreads, Dr. Fauci advises Americans to wear masks indoors.

Fully vaccinated people should consider wearing masks indoors as a preventative step against the extremely contagious Delta form in the United States, according to White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“You might want to consider wearing a mask if you want to go the extra mile of safety even if you’re vaccinated while you’re indoors, particularly in crowded places,” Fauci told CNBC on Wednesday.

High vaccination rates had generated optimism that life would return to normal after the pandemic, but COVID-19 infections have increased with the new Delta variety. Now that summer is here, Americans are starting to see fresh mask recommendations.

“It is recommended that you wear a mask when you are indoors in a setting where there is a high level of virus dynamics in the community,” Fauci added.

Residents in several states, ranging from California to Massachusetts, have already been advised to wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

These new state rules, like Dr. Fauci’s advice on Wednesday, are a preventative strategy to avoid draconian pandemic guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an updated COVID recommendation in May, stating that fully vaccinated people were not required to wear a mask or maintain social distance. As more information on vaccine efficacy against the delta variant becomes available and vaccination rates decline, these guidelines are evolving.

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told lawmakers that the agency is actively updating its mask and other public health guidelines as the virus and epidemic evolve.

Walensky testified, “A lot has changed since May.” “We now have a variant circulating in this country that was just 3% (of new cases) at the time, but is now 83 percent and significantly more transmissible.”

After a period of decline, COVID infections are on the rise again in the United States. According to a CNBC investigation, new cases have increased by 55 percent since last week, averaging 37,000 each day over the last seven days.

Unvaccinated people account for more than 97 percent of new Covid-related hospitalizations in most states.

California, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Puerto Rico, and Washington are among the ten states and territories that have issued statewide mask-wearing orders.