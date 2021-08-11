As the Delta Variant Skyrockets, Florida requested 300 ventilators from the federal government, according to a report.

According to a Department of Health and Human Services planning document obtained by a local news station, Florida has sought hundreds of ventilators from the federal government as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surge across the state.

Local 10 of ABC News reported on Monday. On Friday, Florida requested 300 ventilators to “replace depleted state supplies.” The ventilators were supposed to arrive Monday, but it was unclear how they would be distributed across the state.

The request comes as Florida has seen a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, owing in part to the highly dangerous Delta strain sweeping through unprotected populations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded nearly 157,000 cases in Florida in the last week, making it the state with the greatest number of infections in the country.

On Monday, the Florida Hospital Association reported 13,614 coronavirus hospitalizations across the state, marking a new high for daily hospitalizations in the state. The previous high point occurred in late July 2020, when slightly over 10,000 patients were admitted to the hospital.

According to data supplied by the US Department of Health and Human Services, Florida has the largest number of children hospitalized for COVID of any state in the US, with 172 currently being treated in medical facilities.

Hospitals in some parts of the state have grown so overburdened with patients that ambulances have been forced to wait for up to an hour outside of facilities. In certain locations, the massive influx has resulted in a staffing shortage.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Florida Hospital Association, 60 percent of the state’s hospitals expect to be understaffed this week. To solve the problem, several hospitals, such as Miami’s Jackson Memorial Health System, are rewarding nurses who work extra shifts with $500 bonuses.

The current number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Memorial Healthcare System hospitals in South Florida is the greatest he’s ever seen, according to Dr. Marc Napp, Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Healthcare System hospitals in South Florida.

“We have never seen such a large number of patients at Memorial. It’s the sheer volume of people arriving at the same moment. “There are only so many beds, doctors, and nurses available,” Napp said.

Despite the recent spike, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed opposition to the CDC’s recommendations. This is a condensed version of the information.