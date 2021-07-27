As the Delta Variant gains traction, the CDC announces new mask guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines on Tuesday, advising all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

This proposal comes at a time when there is rising concern about the highly contagious and deadly Delta variety, which has wreaked havoc on the unvaccinated in the United States.

The latest mask instructions were announced by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who recommended wearing masks inside for those who reside in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

COVID-19 transmission is high or substantial in approximately two-thirds of U.S. counties, according to CDC data. 46 percent of the over 3,000 counties have significant transmission, while 17 percent have high transmission.

Despite the fact that vaccinated persons account for a small amount of transmission, officials say there is still fear that they can carry the virus and transmit it to unvaccinated people who are more vulnerable to COVID and its variations.

According to a person familiar with the discussion, top officials convened late Sunday to review new data and information regarding the transmissibility of the variation and breakthrough cases.

President Joe Biden, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, is willing to resume wearing a mask as health experts learn more about the virus’s many strains.

“We are still fighting an ever-evolving virus in the midst of a once-in-a-generation pandemic,” Psaki added.