As the debate about school mask mandates rages, a new report claims that children account for 14% of COVID cases in the United States.

While school districts across the country debate whether or not to require students to wear masks this school year, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association recently released a report revealing that nearly 4.3 million children in the United States have been infected with COVID-19.

Although hospitalization and death among COVID-positive children are “uncommon,” the paper states that they account for around 14% of all cases nationwide.

Some school districts in Florida are suing to overturn Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ no-mask mandate decision, which has been a hotbed of both COVID cases and debate around mask regulations in schools. In a letter to the governor, Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna stated that his district desired “the flexibility and sovereignty to make the decisions for our schools.”

In announcing his decision, Hanna stated, “Unfortunately, it has gotten well-politicized,” adding that if “things went sideways” once school resumed, “and heaven forbid we lose a child to this illness, I can’t simply blame the governor of the state of Florida.”

Top Republicans are fighting school districts in their own states’ urban, heavily Democratic areas over whether students should be required to wear masks when they return to school, reigniting ideological divides over mandates even as the latest coronavirus outbreak ravages the reddest, least vaccinated parts of the country.

DeSantis has signed an executive order threatening school districts that refuse to comply with a statewide prohibition on classroom mask mandates with financial cuts. He’s now saying that his agency might order authorities to deduct compensation from superintendents who enforce such laws nevertheless.

Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina has threatened to withhold funding from schools in Columbia, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised to enforce a similar order against mask mandates, despite large school districts across the state, including Dallas and Austin, promising to go ahead with classroom face covering requirements.

In the name of parental rights, even the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the purple state of Virginia has criticized school mask mandates.

Republicans have a clear political motive to adopt this stance. For more than a year, the party's grassroots has been hostile to mask rules, and the word "mandate" has long made them squirm. Nonetheless, some within the Republican Party have begun to speak out.