As the deadline approaches, here’s what you need to know about enrolling in health insurance.

The deadline for enrolling in health care through the Affordable Care Act in 2022 is approaching. Despite the fact that registration began in November and will end on January 15, 2022, U.S. citizens must sign up by Wednesday to have coverage begin on January 1.

Those who miss the December 15 deadline will not be insured until February 1, while those who miss the January 15 deadline will not be covered until 2022. Unless they meet the requirements for a Special Enrollment Period.

According to the US Government’s HealthCare.gov website, an applicant must have undergone a life event such as a move, marriage, or the birth of a child to be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period. A Special Enrollment Period is available to Americans who have lost other insurance coverage.

Only U.S. residents and nationals who live in the United States and are not currently jailed are eligible to purchase insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace, or simply Marketplace, which was established in 2010 as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Individuals and families can use the Marketplace (commonly known as the “exchange”), which is operated by the federal government. It can be found on the internet at HealthCare.gov, and applications can be submitted there.

California, Idaho, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Washington, for example, run their own Marketplaces on separate websites. The HealthCare.gov website has information for citizens of these states on how and where to apply.

By Googling their city and state or zip code on the HealthCare.gov website, Americans can locate in-person help from local people and organizations that can help them apply, pick a plan, and enroll.

Applicants will be told if they qualify for a marketplace insurance plan with savings, including as tax credits to help with monthly premiums, lower copayments, coinsurance, or deductibles, after completing an application. They can also get an estimate and determine if they qualify for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

These deadlines influence more than simply new applications. Americans who had Marketplace coverage in 2021 and wish to keep it next year must amend their applications to reflect any changes in their income or household composition. This, according to the Healthcare website, is because they may be able to locate. This is a condensed version of the information.