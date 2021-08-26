As the Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing, Molly-Mae Hague has made a fortune.

Molly-Mae Hague has been named the UK and EU creative director for PrettyLittleThing.

Before the new post was disclosed this morning, the Love Island UK runner-up teased a “big announcement.”

The news broke just before the 22-year-latest old’s collection with the fast fashion label was set to debut.

“I am so delighted to announce my new role as Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing for the UK and EU,” the influencer and reality TV personality said in a statement.

“Continuing to work with my favorite company is a dream come true, and we have so much to show you! This is only the beginning.”

Hague called it “the biggest shift in my career so far” as she shared the news with her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

