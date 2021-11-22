As the country enters its fourth lockdown, Austria plans to make COVID vaccinations mandatory next year.

According to the Associated Press, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has pledged to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory by February 1 in order to increase one of the lowest immunization rates in Western Europe.

On Monday, the country entered its fourth pandemic lockdown, as the average daily death toll from the virus tripled in recent weeks and intensive care units in the worst-affected states began to fill up.

While the specifics of Schallenberg’s order have yet to be revealed, analysts speculate that the obligation may apply solely to certain age groups or personnel. According to the Associated Press, Italy has attempted to increase vaccinations among its own population by requiring workers to show health passes in order to enter their places of employment, which can be obtained by showing proof of vaccination, a recent negative test, or evidence of recent recovery from the virus.

Approximately 66 percent of Austria’s population of 8.9 million people are vaccinated, with a smaller but vocal minority refusing to get the vaccinations. People can only leave their houses for defined activities, such as food shopping or exercise, under the new lockdown limitations. According to the Associated Press, while parents have been encouraged to keep their children at home as much as possible, kindergartens and schools have remained open.

The lockdown, according to Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, is intended to curb rising infections and the number of patients in intensive care units, as well as to bring relief “to the individuals who work in this field, the nurses and doctors who can no longer handle it.”

“We are in a situation where we must act right now.” The only solution is to use a lockdown, which is a rather difficult approach, to decrease the numbers with a wooden hammer,” Mueckstein remarked on Sunday night while speaking to national network ORF.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

This was not the severe lockdown that accompanied the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020, when all movements were closely watched and prohibited. Police cars circulated, in line with government promises to tighten restrictions, but there were no spot checks.

“The lockdown is extremely irritating to me,” said Georg Huber, a lawyer on his way to work. “Isn’t it true that one should have done more research in the summer? In the summer, an obligatory vaccination should have been imposed. This is a condensed version of the information.