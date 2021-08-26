As the CDC warns of outbreaks linked to Italian-style deli meats, the symptoms of Salmonella are explained.

Two Salmonella infections have been connected to Italian-style meats, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

People in both outbreaks felt ill after eating meats such as salami and prosciutto found in antipasto or charcuterie platters.

In 17 states, 36 people had become unwell and 12 had been admitted to hospitals as of Tuesday. There had been no recalls of foods, and no deaths had been reported.

The CDC is attempting to determine which goods were affected and whether the incidents were caused by the same source.

“Until we identify which Italian-style meats are making people sick, heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before consuming if you are at higher risk,” the CDC warned on Tuesday, advising individuals who are at risk of severe Salmonella. Germs like Salmonella can be killed by heating food to a high enough temperature.”

Salmonella infection is more likely among people over 65, those with underlying health concerns, and those who use medicines that weaken the body’s capacity to fight pathogens, according to the CDC.

What Is Salmonella and How Do You Know If You Have It?

Salmonella is the term for a group of bacteria that can cause illness in humans.

Ingesting contaminated food or drink, such as raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or egg products, is the most common cause of illness.

Fever, stomach pains, and diarrhea are all symptoms of salmonella poisoning, and they usually appear six hours to six days after a person is infected. Nausea, vomiting, chills, headache, and bloody feces are some of the other symptoms.

In most cases, symptoms will go away in four to seven days. In rare circumstances, symptoms may not appear for several weeks or even months.

By infecting a person’s blood, bones, joints, nervous system, or urine, some strains of Salmonella can cause significant illness.

Salmonella causes an estimated 420 deaths in the United States each year, 1.35 million illnesses, and 26,500 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

What Is the Treatment for Salmonella?

The majority of therapies aim to replace fluids and electrolytes that have been lost due to dehydration, and most people will recover in a few days. At. This is a condensed version of the information.