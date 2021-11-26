As the B.1.1.529 COVID Variant emerges in Africa, most African countries will miss vaccine targets.

Most African countries are anticipated to fall short of a worldwide goal set this fall of vaccinating at least 40% of each country’s population against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

In early October, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) announced a global drive to increase immunization rates. Countries should aim to have at least 40% of their populations vaccinated against the virus by the end of December, and at least 70% by the middle of 2022, according to the groups.

According to a National World study released Friday based on data provided by Our World in Data, over 1.2 billion individuals in Africa have not yet got the vaccination, putting the continent’s majority at risk of missing the year’s deadline.

Morocco, Tunisia, Rwanda, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Cape Verde have already met the WHO and UN’s 40% vaccination objective, according to Our World in Data’s charts, which were last updated on Thursday. Botswana is also expected to reach that level by the end of the year, according to the data.

With the exception of a few nations for which Our World in Data’s charts revealed that no vaccination data for 2021 was available, the rest of the continent appeared to be on track to fall short of vaccinating 40% of each country’s population by the end of the year.

Five African countries had less than 1% of their total populations immunized against the virus, according to National World, with about 7% of the continent fully vaccinated by the end of November. According to a news release from the WHO Regional Office for Africa, about 6% of the continent’s population had been fully vaccinated as of late October.

Last month, the WHO expressed alarm about vaccination rates in Africa, predicting that a majority of countries will fall short of the 40% target if measures to increase immunization rates were not made.

As vaccination rates across much of the continent remained low, health officials began issuing global alerts about a virus strain discovered in South Africa. The B.1.1.529 variety has been confirmed by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases. This is a condensed version of the information.