As the Astroworld Music Festival turns deadly, videos show fans chanting “Stop the Show.”

Fans desperately attempted to aid others who were injured or dead, according to new videos released from the turmoil and tragedy at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday night.

A woman pleads with event staff members to halt the concert after she allegedly observed someone die in a stampede of audience members, according to a video sent to Twitter by user @wilsonleungg. Because of the concert’s volume, it’s impossible to hear what she says in the footage. Her requests, according to the user, were ignored.

In the same tweet, @wilsonleungg said, “Security/staff at Astrofest tonight was practically useless.” “While the event went on, I saw unconscious bodies being DRAGGED out of the mosh pits. It’s terrifying and upsetting at the same time.” Tonight’s Astrofest security/staff was practically useless. While the event went on, I saw unconscious bodies being DRAGGED out of the mosh pits. It’s terrifying and upsetting at the same time.

A girl begs the staff to do anything to stop the show because she witnessed a death, but she is ignored. wilson (@wilsonleungg) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/6ncJeXqs8c 6 November 2021 Another video, shared under the handle “Drama for the Girls,” showed a segment of the Astroworld audience yelling “stop the performance” as the crisis progressed, which authorities described as a “mass casualty event.”

When the audience gathered for rapper Travis Scott’s concert stormed towards the stage, at least eight people were reportedly killed, with many more injured.

During the mass casualty event, fans pushed and pleaded with Travis Scott to cancel the #ASTROFEST show. He doesn’t stop singing. pic.twitter.com/xsBdX2Ew3x November 6, 2021 — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) The Houston Chronicle quoted Houston Fire Department Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite as saying, “It happened all at once.” “It seemed like everything happened in a matter of minutes.” Scott could be spotted stopping multiple times during a live webcast of the performance to observe what was going on in the audience. “Someone passed out right here,” the rapper remarked.

He stopped again later, after witnessing an ambulance approach on the scene, and inquired, “What is that?”

A film shared on Reddit shows a lifeless body being dragged away by security before panning up to show Scott performing. Yes, it is. This is a condensed version of the information.