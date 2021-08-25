As students return to school, here are some science-backed tips to help them beat the COVID blues.

This fall, schools will reopen, but don’t expect anything close to pre-pandemic conditions. These youngsters are going to be all over the place. They’ll squirm in their seats, talk while the teacher is speaking, horse around in the halls, speak up, and have a tougher time obeying regulations than usual. “This fall, millions of youngsters will return to our classrooms with an over-activated stress physiology,” says Nadine Burke Harris, California’s surgeon general and a former doctor and expert on childhood stress.

Burke Harris claims that the last year and a half of COVID-19 madness has had a cumulative effect on the youngsters. The abrupt change in routine, from more than a year of home confinement and laptop learning to the social stresses of a conventional classroom, is likely to release a flood of the stress hormone cortisol come September. Even some normally calm, well-behaved students will be nervous, unhappy, terrified, and furious when the school year begins, and these emotions may emerge in the classroom as trouble paying attention, withdrawal, disruptive behavior, and absences.

Teachers will face a difficulty in dealing with the emotional and behavioral spillover at home during the potentially explosive first days of school. However, it will give you the opportunity to educate your children more than just multiplication tables and reading assignments. It will be an opportunity to teach a skill that will be useful no matter where they go in life: how to recover from a traumatic experience.

Teachers’ actions, as well as coaches’, pastors’, rabbis’, and, of course, parents’, will be critical in selecting which children emerge from the COVID crucible with enhanced resilience, an attribute that has been tested in all of us in recent months.

Burke Harris wants educators around the country to understand that the right answer is not to send hyper students to the principal's office or to banish them to the corner. Educators should instead work to assist pupils comprehend why their bodies are working so hard.