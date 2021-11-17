As smog chokes the city of 20 million people, New Delhi considers a lockdown, but not for COVID.

According to the Associated Press, India is mulling a lockdown after smog blanketed New Delhi and neighboring regions on Wednesday, in an attempt to lower deadly levels of air pollution.

To assist alleviate the problem, authorities stopped schools indefinitely and shut down certain coal-fired power facilities on Wednesday. The metropolis, which has a population of more than 20 million people, is largely dependant on coal, which provides 70 percent of the country’s electricity.

New Delhi’s air contains hazardous particles. Wednesday’s levels were seven times higher than the permissible standard, reaching 300 micrograms per cubic meter in certain parts of the city. The safe level, according to the World Health Organization, is 25.

It’s unclear how long the lockdown would last. The state administration of New Delhi is considering a weekend lockdown and is seeking for authorisation from India’s top court.

In addition to the school cancellations, the Commission for Air Quality Management has ordered that work be halted until November 21 and that trucks transporting non-essential products be prohibited from traveling.

Some experts think that a lockdown would achieve little in terms of pollution management, instead causing economic disruptions and harming the livelihoods of millions of people.

“This isn’t the solution we’re searching for because it’s so disruptive,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of the Center for Science and Environment, a New Delhi-based research and advocacy group. “We must also remember that the economy is already under stress, and the poor are at risk.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Residents complain that the government isn’t doing enough to help them.

Authorities should impose stronger laws to limit car use and control crop residue burning, according to Suresh Chand Jain, a New Delhi business owner.

“Closing the city won’t stop the pollution,” Jain added.

According to experts, such emergency measures are ineffective in the long run.

“These are just done to ensure that the situation does not worsen and that the peak is shaved. However, it is not a magic bullet that will instantly clear the air “According to Roychowdhury.

A federal environment ministry council issued severe restrictions Tuesday night in response to rising pollution levels in the capital, demonstrating to people that the government is taking action. This is a condensed version of the information.