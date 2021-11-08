As sides argue about the federal mandate, railroads are offering employees $300 to be vaccinated.

Railroads around the country have been requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, angering unions, and another major train business filed a lawsuit on Sunday to decide its power over employees’ health decisions, according to the Associated Press.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern Railroads are promising employees $300 if they get vaccinated, while the two firms, along with others, are fighting unions that want workers to keep their jobs even if they don’t get vaccinated.

The BNSF railroad joined Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific in filing a lawsuit against their major unions on Sunday.

Unions say that railroads should have negotiated with them before enacting requirements, and that the railroads were breaking their contract by demanding vaccines and rewarding vaccinated staff with bonuses.

The COVID-19 vaccination should be no different than other modifications that the unions did not contest, such as drug testing restrictions or mask mandates, according to BNSF’s lawsuit.

“In response to authorized federal government orders, BNSF has a long-standing and well-established prior practice of unilaterally amending its rules and procedures affecting position requirements, medical standards, and safety,” the railroad argued in its lawsuit.

Employees who refuse to be vaccinated will be penalised, according to the railways, who are simply following President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating federal contractors to require employees to be vaccinated.

The Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division, or SMART-TD, union said in its response to Norfolk Southern that “the non-negotiated bonuses and unilateral decision to discipline employees who are not vaccinated functioned to undermine the collectedly-bargained agreements and reduce Norfolk Southern’s obligations under those agreements.”

Leaders of the SMART-TD union and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen have said they support workers getting vaccinated in general, but not without first negotiating with railways.

Any of the litigation connected to the railways’ vaccine obligations have yet to be decided by federal judges.

Three of the largest railroads in the United States include BNSF, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific. Officials are there, according to a representative for CSX, the fourth largest railroad in the United States.