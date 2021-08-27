As Shot Blamed for BBC Host Lisa Shaw’s Death, COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Explained

A coroner found Thursday that radio broadcaster Lisa Shaw, who worked for the BBC in England, died in May at the age of 44, died as a result of “complications of an AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.”

According to the BBC, Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks stated that her death was caused by a highly rare condition known as “vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia,” which is characterized by clots forming in small blood arteries and a low platelet count.

Shaw, in her case, had blood clots in her brain, which led to her death.

According to the BBC, Dr. Tuomo Polvikoski, a consultant neuropathologist who examined Shaw after her death, the episode was “surprising” because she had a history of being robust and healthy.

Dr. Alison Cave, the chief safety officer of the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said the benefits of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be approved for use in the United States, continue to “outweigh the risks for most people.”

What Are the Chances of Getting a Blood Clot After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccination?

As of August 18, 2021, the MHRA had received 417 cases of significant blood clot events in the United Kingdom as a result of AstraZeneca vaccines. There were 72 deaths in this group, with six of these occurring after the second dose.

By this stage, the vaccine had been provided to around 24.8 million first doses and 23.9 million second doses in the United Kingdom, showing that the risks are very low.

After a first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a big research published on Thursday in the BMJ indicated an elevated risk of thrombocytopenia (a disorder defined by low platelet counts,) blood clots in veins, and other rare arterial blood clots in short time intervals.

After a first dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the authors discovered an elevated risk of blood clots in arteries and ischemic strokes (which occur when a blood clot stops the passage of blood and oxygen to the brain).

According to the authors, the study discovered an elevated risk of rare blood clots in the brain known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) following a first dose of both vaccines, however the numbers were very small and more research is needed.

Blood clots pose a “significant” risk, according to the authors. This is a condensed version of the information.