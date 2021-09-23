As she visits New York with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle says, “It’s Wonderful to Be Back.”

Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry on a tour of One World Trade Center this morning, looking thrilled to be back in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Incoming York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Kathy Hochul, the state’s new governor.

It’s the first time the pair has been seen together in public since Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in June.

This will be the couple’s first vacation to New York City together. In 2019, Meghan had her baby shower in the city for their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Along with de Blasio and his wife, writer and activist Chirlane McCray, the couple posed for photos at the top of the building. Dante de Blasio, their son, was also present.

“It’s fantastic to be back, thank you,” Meghan said enthusiastically when asked if they were enjoying their trip to New York by a reporter.

The couple’s visit comes only weeks after New Yorkers commemorated the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The couple, dressed entirely in black, paid a visit to the memorial reflecting pools at the former World Trade Center site.

Meghan and Prince Harry will also attend the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday during their New York tour.

The couple will participate in the 24-hour worldwide broadcast event, which will be streamed live from New York City’s Central Park’s Great Lawn, to continue their work with world leaders on global vaccination fairness and the objective of eliminating the COVID pandemic.

The visit comes after Harry and Meghan were featured on the cover of TIME Magazine last week, where they were named two of the world’s 100 most influential people.

They expressed their gratitude for being placed on the list and described themselves as “humbled.”

“Each of us has the power to transform our communities. “We can all make a difference in the world,” they asserted.

José Andrés, a friend and charity partner, lauded the pair in the piece.

“For a young duke and duchess who have been blessed by birth and talent, but burnt by celebrity, springing into action is not an easy choice. It would be far safer to take advantage of their good fortune while remaining silent,” Andrés wrote.

“That is not who or what Harry and Meghan are.”

"That is not who or what Harry and Meghan are."

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about everyone," he said.