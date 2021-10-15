As she recounts her addiction, Stacey Dash reveals that she first tried drugs when she was eight years old.

Stacey Dash opened up about her pill addiction in a new interview, revealing that she first used narcotics when she was just eight years old.

The actress, 54, confessed that her parents were drug users and that her mother gave her her first dose of cocaine when she was 16 years old during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Thursday.

The former Fox News contributor also revealed to host Dr. Mehmet Oz that she was abused when she was four years old.

According to E! News, Dash said of the trauma she went through, “I didn’t fully remember until I was 17 when I tried to kill myself.” “It was at that point that I realized what had occurred to me, and I was already furious.” I was a vehemently enraged adolescent.

“I became enraged at the age of ten or eleven, when my mother eventually divorced my father.” Despite the fact that my family was in disarray and my father was a heroin addict, I knew he cared about me. He couldn’t seem to beat it. He was unable to conquer his addiction.” Dash revealed that she overcame a heroin addiction in her twenties and eventually became sober.

However, the Clueless actor admitted to Dr. Oz that she relapsed 20 years later after being prescribed Vicodin to treat painful fibroid cysts, spending $5,000 to $10,000 per month on the medications.

“I’m not blaming doctors because I chose to take more, you know?” she says. During her interview, Dash stated. “Even though I wasn’t in pain, I chose to take that extra one.”

"I opted to do it because Vicodin helped me fill the void inside of me." It subdued my rage. It brought that rage to a halt. My brain slowed down as a result of it. It offered me the comfort I needed to deal with life. That's how I got hooked on it. It's not the fault of anyone but myself." At one point, the New York native admitted to surreptitiously "popping 18 to 20 pills a day," which resulted in her losing "everything." "That's what brought me to a halt. "I was on the verge of dying," she continued. "My kidneys were infected to the point of death."