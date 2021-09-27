As seen on TikTok, here’s how to get heatless overnight curls.

TikTok’s heatless overnight hair curling trick with a robe belt went popular last year.

App users have devised a new, simple method for waking up with perfectly coiffed hair.

You’ll need a T-shirt for this one.

This is how to obtain bouncy curls without using heat over night.

@mypawfectfamily How to Curl Your Hair With a T-Shirt

Over 7.2 million people have seen the hashtag #tshirtcurls.

After seeing creator @mypawfectfamily exhibit her hair results with the hack, TikTok user Erin Dugan Jurchak posted a video attempting the T-shirt curls last week.

Her video has 6.7 million views and 1.2 million likes, while @mypawfectfamily’s video has over 1 million views and 248,000 likes.

Dugan Jurchak noted at the start of the film, “I live for these heatless hair experimentation.”

She began with 90 percent air-dried hair and a T-shirt wrapped up into a doughnut shape, held in place by hair ties.

The T-shirt is worn on the crown of her head, with her hair parted in the middle.

She pushed the first strand of hair from the front of her head over and under the doughnut, making sure it was secure against the T-shirt.

“Same thing, make sure it’s tight up against that T-shirt, around the T-shirt, and down,” she said as she joined a new part of hair to the piece that had been pulled under the doughnut.

@My Pawfect Family Thanks to @erinduganjurchak #hair #hairstyles #heatlesshair #tshirtcurls Perry Como’s Papa Loves Mambo

She continued to wrap her hair around her head, adding more as she went, but noted that getting to the back of her head was more difficult.

She used bobby pins to hold one side of her head in place after she finished it, and then she repeated the process on the other side of her head, starting from the front.

She said the t-shirt was “really comfy to sleep on” and “didn’t really move” the next day.

She shook her hair out and unfastened the bobby pins, revealing her bouncy curls.

She shook her hair out and unfastened the bobby pins, revealing her bouncy curls.

"I cannot," she exclaimed, stunned.