As Russian hospitals fill up, St. Petersburg orders COVID vaccines for anyone over 60.

As Russian hospitals near capacity, St. Petersburg has made immunizations mandatory for individuals over 60 and those with chronic illnesses.

Residents who meet either of the conditions must obtain their first shot by December 15 and finish their vaccination by January 15. In Russia, four vaccinations are currently being produced locally. The most often used vaccines are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, both of which are one-dose vaccines.

Despite concerns that Sputnik V was only tested on a few dozen people before being approved in late August, the vaccine has been found to be effective. Sputnik V is 91 percent effective, according to a research published in the British medical journal The Lancet, and appears to protect people who are vaccinated from becoming extremely ill from COVID-19.

Over 80% of hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients have been filled, according to Russian officials. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported in a government meeting on Wednesday that 82.8 percent of the 301,500 beds designated for COVID-19 patients had been filled as of Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, 1,239 people died from the coronavirus, a new high for Russia. Over 38,000 new infections have been reported. Every day since late October, around 40,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths have been reported.

Despite the fact that Russia approved a domestically manufactured COVID-19 vaccine before most other nations, The Associated Press reports that just about 40% of Russia’s population, or 146 million people, have been properly vaccinated.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin issued an order last month prohibiting Russians from working between October 30 and November 7. He also gave regional governments the authority to increase the number of nonworking days if required. According to the Associated Press, only five regions have done so.

Restaurants, theaters, and other public locations in some areas only allow those who are completely vaccinated, have tested negative in the last 72 hours, or have recovered from COVID-19 to enter.

“We can’t definitely declare that the situation has stabilized and the spread of illness has decreased,” Golikova, the head of the country’s state coronavirus task force, said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Low vaccination rates, weak public attitudes toward taking measures, and the government’s reluctance to tighten regulations are all contributing to Russia’s autumn rise in diseases and deaths.

