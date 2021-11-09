As Romania’s Fourth Wave takes hold, an emergency room has been converted into a COVID ward.

According to the Associated Press, as Romania approaches its fourth wave of the COVID pandemic, one overburdened hospital was compelled to convert its emergency waiting area into a COVID-19 ward and close it off with a plastic sheet. Patients who arrive at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital on days when hospitalizations are particularly high are forced to wait for a bed on stretchers arranged in corridors.

According to the Associated Press, Romania’s population of 19 million people has one of the worst death rates in Europe. Vaccination rates in the country are also significantly lower than the European Union’s norm, with only 40% of the population fully vaccinated, compared to a bloc-wide average of 75%.

Romanians’ low vaccination rates reflect a lack of trust in authorities and institutions, as well as anti-vaccination movements and educational gaps. The rise in hospitalizations and deaths has frustrated overworked doctors, who blame the public’s aversion to vaccinations.

Dr. Catalin Cirstoiu, the head of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, remarked, “We are financially tired… physically and psychologically.” “At the end of the day, all of them are caused by one thing: the population’s failure to appreciate the need of vaccination.” According to the Associated Press, even some Romanian doctors have contributed to the widespread vaccine resistance. In addition, a member of Romania’s parliament has emerged as one of the country’s most powerful vaccine opponents.

Diana Sosoaca, a lawyer, utilizes her considerable social media following to urge Romanians to abstain from taking the injection. Sosoaca addresses individuals who got vaccinated in a widely seen video broadcast on Facebook on October 27. He says they “went to the vaccination facilities like sheep to the slaughter,” according to Radio Free Europe.

The mortuary of Romania’s largest hospital is no longer able to accommodate the deceased. COVID-19 victims’ remains, covered in black plastic bags, litter a hospital hallway in Bucharest in a grim depiction of the human cost of the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the country.

For the past two months, hundreds of people have died every day in Romania, which has been among the most hit by the current virus onslaught sweeping Central and Eastern Europe. This is a condensed version of the information.