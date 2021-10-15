As Rappers Reignite Feud, The Lil’ Kim X 50 Cent Feud Is Explained.

The animosity between Lil’ Kim and 50 Cent has resurfaced online, with the two engaging in a series of back-and-forth exchanges this week.

Despite their cooperation on the 2003 song “Magic Stick,” the two have been at odds since 2005.

Lil’ Kim’s feud with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has only gotten worse over the years, with the former admitting she doesn’t “have a lot of respect” for him and the latter criticizing her during concerts.

Everything you need to know about their feud is right here.

What started the fight between Lil’ Kim and 50 Cent?

When 50 Cent dissed Lil’ Kim onstage and on the radio after the release of their song “Magic Stick,” it was evident that their friendship had fallen down.

He also made a joke at her cosmetic surgery in his 2005 song “Piggy Bank,” with the lyrics “Freak b***h look like Kim before the surgery.”

“I thought Lil’ Kim was attractive, ’til she started f*****g with her nose,” 50 Cent remarked of Lil’ Kim in his song “Love Me,” which he wrote with Eminem and Obie Trice.

“I don’t have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is tough… brutal,” Lil’ Kim said at the time to the Associated Press about the rapper.

She went on to say about their feud: “How can a man carry a grudge against a woman? Whatever the case may be, it’s simply not acceptable.” When asked about Lil’ Kim’s dress for the BET Awards in July, 50 Cent compared her to an owl.

In an Instagram post, Kim retaliated, writing: “I see you’re still upset about the dinner invitation you extended to me, which I had to decline. Let it go; you have a lovely girlfriend, and I have a wonderful husband. Allow it to leave.” What has rekindled the dispute between Lil’ Kim and 50 Cent? In a video of her dancing, 50 Cent compared the rapper to a Leprechaun in a now-deleted Instagram post from Wednesday.

A scene from the film Leprechaun was juxtaposed with Lil’ Kim performing on stage.

According to Fox News, 50 Cent wrote: “Sorry, I know it’s early, but I’m not sure why I find s**t like this amusing. LOL.” Lil’ Kim was not pleased, and she was not alone. This is a condensed version of the information.