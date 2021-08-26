As Princess Diana in “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart has already been nominated for an Academy Award.

Could Kristen Stewart’s performance as Princess Diana win her an Academy Award? After footage from the next film, Spencer, was shared with critics, the actress is being tipped for an Academy Award nod.

Spencer is a film directed by Pablo Larran that covers three days in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, with Stewart’s performance awaited by moviegoers.

A first poster for the film, starring Stewart, was revealed on Wednesday ahead of its presentation at the Venice Film Festival next week.

Stewart is seen weeping into a huge white gown, identical to the late royal’s Diaghilev garment, in the dramatic billboard image.

On Wednesday, the first footage of Stewart’s portrayal was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and it has already received positive feedback.

Scott Menzel, a film critic who was in attendance at CinemaCon, said he is “certain” that Stewart will be nominated for an Oscar.

He tweeted, “I just viewed the teaser trailer for #Spencer & a 5 minute segment from the film.” “Based on the clip, Kristen Stewart appears to be in line for an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Diana. I have a strong sense that this will be #KristenStewart’s big moment.”

Journalist Jason Guerrasio, meanwhile, mirrored this attitude, tweeting: “Just seen footage of SPENCER. Kristen Stewart is putting in a lot of effort to win an Oscar. Her Princess Di impersonation is flawless! #CinemaCon.”

Stewart is also expected to receive an Oscar nod for Best Actress, according to Clayton Davis, an awards editor at Variety.

