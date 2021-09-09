As Pat Sajak signs a new contract, the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ format undergoes significant changes.

When Wheel of Fortune returns to television for Season 39 next week, it will have a substantial change in its format.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have renewed their contracts to host the long-running game show through the 2023-2024 season, providing audiences with a dose of comforting familiarity.

One big change, however, may take some getting used to for fans, as Sajak has declared that he would no longer do the show’s famous “Final Spin” section.

Instead, the assignment will be given to the contestant who is now in possession of the Wheel, with their spin determining the amount of money each consonant is worth during the round.

In response to the format change, Sajak advocated for competitors to manage their own profits on the show rather than the host.

“If you think about it, by doing the ‘final spin,’ I, as host, had an influence on the game’s outcome, and that has always concerned me because it just didn’t feel right,” he told Deadline. “With this adjustment, the game’s outcome is determined solely by the competitors, with no interference from the host.”

Other changes will be evident prior to the season launch on September 13th, as the theme music, “Changing Keys,” will be heard on screens in a modernized arrangement.

Viewers will watch Jim Thorntonâ€”who will be celebrating his 10th anniversary as a Wheel of Fortune announcerâ€”getting some extra screen time as he welcomes Sajak and White from a new podium on the stage once they get a glance inside the studio.

Contestants will also have the chance to win extra money, as the “Free Play” wedge has been replaced with a $850 wedge on the Wheel.

The “Triple Toss-Up” round will also be a bigger earner, as participants who solve all three problems will receive a $4,000 bonus, bringing the segment’s possible earnings to $10,000.

The minimum amount that may be won on the Bonus Wheel has been increased to $39,000 to commemorate the beloved show’s 39th season.

Maggie Sajak, Sajak's daughter, will join the family as a social correspondent across all of the show's internet properties, including.