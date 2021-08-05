As part of the effort to restore the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will expand.

According to the Associated Press, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will expand its membership in an effort to resurrect the Golden Globe Awards, which it hosts to honor national and international films.

Following widespread criticism of the Globes, the non-profit, 83-member association of worldwide journalists voted 63 to 19 on Thursday to modify its bylaws and extend its membership. For the first time in the group’s history, which dates back to the 1940s, a new board will be elected, which will include some non-members. After ethical questions were highlighted and a recent vote that resulted in no Black members being included, the Globes were widely panned.

“We made a pledge three months ago to commit to transformational change, and with this vote, we kept the last and most critical promise in redefining the HFPA and our role in the industry,” said Ali Sar, HFPA board president.

“All of these planned reforms may serve as industry benchmarks, allowing us to constructively collaborate with Hollywood once again moving forward,” Sar said.

A recent industry-wide censure of the Globes was spurred by numerous reports of ethical violations and a recent voting membership that featured no Black members. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes, renowned public relations firms stated they would cut off talent from the group, and Time’s Up pressed the HFPA to fundamentally alter. The awards’ long-time broadcast home, NBC, has announced that the 2022 Globes would not be shown.

The modified bylaws were “encouraged” by NBC on Thursday.

In a statement, the network stated, “This is a positive step forward and demonstrates the HFPA’s readiness to do the work necessary for significant reform.”

