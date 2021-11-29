As Omicron Inspires New Fears, the WHO Proposes a ‘Negotiating Body’ to Improve Pandemic Response.

In response to the fast spreading Omicron COVID-19 strain, WHO officials gathered with world leaders on Monday to establish a worldwide action plan to help avert future pandemics.

At the World Health Assembly, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined the leaders for the opening of a three-day special session for the agency’s member nations.

According to the Associated Press, Tedros urged for a “legally binding” pact, despite the fact that no such arrangement was referenced in a draft resolution by the assembly discussing future cooperation. Because the phrasing implies a legally enforceable pact that would require ratification, the text makes no mention of creating a “pandemic treaty.”

The draft does, however, propose forming a “intergovernmental negotiating group” of WHO member nations to hammer out a deal to improve pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response in the future.

“The appearance of the severely altered Omicron variety highlights how dangerous and fragile our situation is,” Tedros stated. “Indeed, Omicron exemplifies why the world needs a new pandemic agreement.” WHO scientists, according to Tedros, are still unaware of the full effects of the Omicron variety, which initially appeared in South Africa and Botswana. They are working quickly to discover the risk factor for the variation.

“Omicron’s very emergence is another warning that, although many of us might think we’re done with COVID-19, it’s not done with us,” he said, adding that the globe should be “well awake” to the threat.

For the long-planned and mainly virtual extraordinary session, Tedros joined leaders such as outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

“Our existing system disincentivizes countries from warning others about risks that will inevitably appear on their borders,” he said, adding that South Africa and Botswana should be commended for their efforts rather than “penalized.” That was a reference to various governments’ announcements of travel restrictions on air travel to and from the region.

Members of the European Union and others wanted language in the draft that called for work on a treaty, but the US and a few other countries protested that the substance of any agreement should be hammered out first before it is given a name.

Merkel, whose 16-year term is set to come to an end next week, demanded it.