As Omicron cases emerge, the UK extends COVID booster shots and shortens the wait for doses.

The British government said on Monday that COVID-19 booster shots will now be available to all adults aged 18 and up, letting millions more people to get the vaccine as Omicron variant incidences rise.

Until today, booster doses were only available to UK residents aged 40 and up, or to individuals who were particularly susceptible to the virus. According to the Associated Press, the modification will allow an additional 13 million people to receive the booster. Approximately 17.5 million booster shots have been administered in the United Kingdom thus far.

Boosters should be administered at least three months following the second dose, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), cutting the existing wait time in half.

“These steps will protect more people more swiftly and make us better protected as a nation with this new variety on the offensive,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

The news comes after eight more Omicron variant cases were discovered in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of cases to 11. The variety is thought to be more contagious and vaccine-resistant, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the fact that the variation was initially discovered in South Africa, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated some of the cases in Scotland were not related to travel to that country, implying “community transmission.”

The JCVI further recommended that young persons aged 12 to 15 receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccination no sooner than 12 weeks after receiving the first.

The expansion of the Omicron form, which has far more mutations than earlier strains, has fueled fears that the coronavirus pandemic will gain new legs in the months ahead. It will take a few weeks for scientists to learn more about how the new variation is spreading.

“We’ve always said we’ll get a variety that causes us concern,” said Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy medical officer. “We’re in that situation with Omicron right now.” For the time being, it is the new kid on the block.

The British government has already tightened laws on wearing masks and testing newcomers to the nation. Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, stated on Saturday that “targeted and preventative steps” were required in England.

More stricter laws have been implemented in the United Kingdom's neighboring nations.