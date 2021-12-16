As Omicron cases continue to spread, French citizens are being barred from traveling to the United Kingdom in large numbers.

Because of the fast spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, the French authorities announced Thursday that travel to and from the United Kingdom will be restricted.

All tourists entering France from the United Kingdom, whether for business or tourism, will need a negative COVID-19 test that is less than 24 hours old and will be required to isolate for two days, according to French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

On Saturday, the new measures will go into force. They apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, according to French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Non-French nationals and French citizens having a “urgent health or legal reason” will be permitted to travel from France to the United Kingdom.

EU citizens and long-term residents will be able to travel to France through the United Kingdom. Non-EU passengers will be prevented from entering the nation, with the exception of diplomats and health-care personnel.

Some critics of the bill speculated that the new limits were imposed for political reasons.

Bans like this, according to Max Blain, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, “wouldn’t be effective or proportionate,” and Johnson has no plans to impose a similar action against France.

Another perplexing aspect of the new French regulations is that those aimed at the United Kingdom are gentler than those aimed at South Africa, despite the fact that the United Kingdom’s infection rate is now greater. All visitors from South Africa must quarantine for ten days, while visitors from the United Kingdom must quarantine for 48 hours. There was no immediate explanation as to why this was the case.

Derek Lubner, a Londoner, arrived in Paris on Thursday, just in time for the deadline. “It’s insane. [Omicron] is already gaining traction in France “At the Gare du Nord train station, he told the Associated Press. “I see that they need to safeguard the people, but it’s already here. What options do you have? People will be harmed as a result. It harms individuals, visitors, and small businesses in your community.” Officials from the United Kingdom’s travel industry expressed their displeasure with the French limitations and demanded government assistance for their wounded firms.

“The winter sports and school travel markets are particularly exposed, and the government must now bring up a support package if we are not to witness company failures and job losses,” said Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel and trade organisation Abta.

There are a few. This is a condensed version of the information.