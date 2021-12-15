As Omicron approaches, more than 20 colleges are requiring students to take COVID Booster this spring.

As the highly mutated Omicron coronavirus strain spreads across the United States, more than 20 universities have announced new requirements that all eligible students obtain booster doses before the start of the spring semester. Though Delta is still the most common form in the United States, and much is unknown about the threat Omicron poses, school administrators concerned about outbreaks are taking preventative precautions.

One of the colleges demanding booster injections before the spring semester is Syracuse University in New York. It announced the measure last week, along with a second round of virus tests for students returning to campus. Officials are also thinking about extending the present mask requirement.

The lack of COVID-19 cases in the fall semester had Syracuse’s chancellor, Kent Syverud, “feeling very good” about the forthcoming spring semester, but “Omicron has changed that.”

“It’s forced us go back and say, ‘We’re going to have to reinstate certain measures until we know more about this variety for sure,'” he added.

Booster shots are also required at Boston University, Notre Dame University, the University of New Mexico, and a few tiny liberal arts universities in the Northeast. More said they’re considering enacting the policy.

Omicron may already be causing a boom in enrollment at some American schools. After more than 700 students tested positive over the course of three days, Cornell University shifted final examinations online and canceled all campus activities on Tuesday. In a school message, President Martha Pollack claimed there was evidence that Omicron was present in a “substantial” percentage of the positive samples.

“Having to take these steps is obviously tremendously discouraging,” Pollack wrote. “However, our commitment has been to follow the science and do everything we can to protect the health of our faculty, staff, and students since the beginning of the pandemic.” Princeton University shifted its tests online hours after Cornell’s announcement and advised students to leave campus “at their earliest convenience” due to an increase in instances.

Both Cornell and Princeton have immunization rates of above 98 percent for their students.

Hundreds of institutions already need COVID-19 vaccinations, and boosters, according to some, are a foregone conclusion.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst was one of the first to implement the requirement.