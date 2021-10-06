As of now, Makayla Noble is paralyzed. At night, a Texas cheerleader uses a ventilator, while during the day, she uses oxygen.

Makayla Noble, the Texas cheerleader who was paralyzed after sustaining a catastrophic spinal cord injury, has received another update from her family on her status. The adolescent is now on a ventilator at night and receives oxygen during the day.

Following a freak tumbling accident that left her paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands, the 16-year-old Prosper resident was sent to a hospital in Plano.

Noble has struggled with respiratory problems and has had to use a ventilator at times, in addition to being treated for her spinal cord damage.

Noble was taken off the ventilator on Sunday after medical workers noticed an improvement in her condition.

However, her family said on Monday that the medical team had opted to reintroduce her to the gadget.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the family added, “We are feeling some disappointment today as things have not gone as we’d intended.”

“Makayla’s left lung has partially deflated again, therefore her medical team has opted to restart the ventilator, insert a PEG (feeding tube) for nutrition, and place a tracheotomy tube to suction her lungs and prevent the left lung from drooping. Mak needs all of her prayer warriors to unite and pray for her healing!”

The family updated their Facebook page on Tuesday, claiming that the injured teen had made some improvement.

“There isn’t much improvement to report today, but Mak is steadily improving. For the first time in three days, she was able to participate in physical therapy today. Her temperature has subsided, and her white blood cell count has begun to decline. “They’re all excellent things that will help her get to rehab,” the family stated.

“For the time being, she is on oxygen during the day and a ventilator at night to allow for additional rest and healing.”

A GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend of the Nobles, Tiffany Smith has as of Wednesday morning raised more than $159,000 to help with the cheerleader’s medical expenses.

“The Noble family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of affection they’ve received over the last week in the form of letters, cards, prayers, meals delivered, and GoFundMe contributions. This is a condensed version of the information.