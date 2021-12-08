As Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son Zen succumbs to brain cancer, the symptoms of hydrocephalus are explained.

Zen, Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son, died over the weekend after succumbing to brain cancer and a complication known as hydrocephalus, according to TV host Nick Cannon.

“I lost my youngest son to a disorder called hydrocephalus over the weekend,” the 41-year-old told his The Nick Cannon Show audience in an emotional farewell.

After spotting what appeared to be a “sinus” issue, Cannon had taken Zen, his seventh child, to be evaluated by a doctor.

“He’d always had this strange breathing pattern, and by the time he was two months old, I’d observed… he had a beautiful-sized head—I call it a Cannon head, because all of my children have had really nice round heads. However, I was eager to take him to the doctor to have his breathing and sinus issues examined, so we assumed it would be a regular procedure.” Doctors stated the child’s sinuses looked good after the checkup, but they diagnosed him with hydrocephalus, which was caused by a malignant brain tumor.

What Is Hydrocephalus and How Does It Affect You?

A deposit of fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain causes hydrocephalus. The ventricles enlarge as a result of the excess fluid, putting pressure on the surrounding brain tissue.

Cerebrospinal fluid is a clear, colorless fluid that surrounds and protects the brain and spinal cord (CSF).

This fluid passes through the ventricles and surrounds the brain and spinal cord in normal circumstances before being reabsorbed into the bloodstream. Every day, the body creates a sufficient amount and absorbs it all.

When this mechanism is disturbed, a buildup of CSF ensues, which can cause brain damage and even death.

Although it is most commonly found in infants and older adults, it can afflict anyone at any age. Hydrocephalus can be brought on by a number of things. As a result of genetic defects, developmental issues, complications of premature birth, or infections during pregnancy, “congenital” hydrocephalus is present at birth or develops shortly afterward.

The causes of “acquired” hydrocephalus, or hydrocephalus that develops as a result of an accident or disease, can range from the brain to the spinal cord. This is a condensed version of the information.