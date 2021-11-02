As millions of doses of a vaccine for children are shipped out, the CDC is considering a “historic” decision.

According to the Associated Press, a government advisory group will decide on Tuesday whether all school-aged children should receive Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must provide its approval before widespread vaccinations can commence in this age range.

CDC experts are debating whether to prescribe the vaccine to up to 28 million children in the United States, or to offer it just to those who are most vulnerable to catastrophic infections.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will have the final say.

“Today is a watershed moment in the path of this pandemic,” Walensky said Tuesday to the advisory panel. “There are students in second grade who have never had a regular school year. Vaccination of children has the potential to change all of that “According to Walensky.

Pfizer has begun packing and delivering millions of pills to states and pharmacies around the country, so shots might be available as early as this week.

While the risk of severe disease and mortality in young children is smaller than in adults, Walensky believes it is real—and that COVID-19 has had a profound social, mental health, and educational impact on children, including growing learning inequities.

Parents should welcome Pfizer’s kid shots, say doctors who have cared for hospitalized children, because they’re safe and far better than gambling that a child would avoid a coronavirus infection.

Dr. Matthew Linam, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, stated, “I’ve seen lots of children in this age group who have been really unwell.” “In this demographic, the risk of serious infection is still very substantial.” According to government figures, there have been more than 8,300 hospitalizations of children aged 5 to 11, with approximately a third requiring intensive care. At least 94 deaths have been reported by the CDC in that age group.

While there has been a recent drop in COVID-19 infections in the United States, researchers are concerned that with holiday travel and more activity indoors over the winter, the coronavirus will spread more easily.

Pfizer's children's vaccines contain a third of the vaccination dose that has already been administered.