As malls take precautions for visits, the organization claims it has lost 57 Santas to COVID.

Santa Claus is on his way to town, albeit he may have to pass through a glass barrier this year.

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, many mall Santas and the organizations that hire them are taking efforts to keep performers and children safe while attempting to maintain the romance of the event.

Stephen Arnold, 71, is the founder and president of IBRBS (previously the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas), the world’s largest organization of professional Santas and Mrs. Clauses, with over 2,000 members.

COVID has cost Arnold’s organization 57 members, according to the Associated Press.

“The majority of us are overweight, diabetic, and have cardiac problems,” Arnold explained. “I mean, with an illness like COVID, we’re prime targets.” According to the Associated Press, there are 15% fewer Santas this year because many people are afraid about the illness. Father Christmas will appear in person without masks, in person with masks and clothing, from inside a globe or log house, virtually, and in a variety of different ways, depending on where you are in the United States.

However, the Santas agree that everyone participating should be safe, regardless of where they are in the country.

“Be astute. Be considerate, “Kevin Chesney, a 57-year-old Santa performance, told the Associated Press. “If you get the tiniest tickling in your throat, the tiniest emotion, care about yourself and everyone else, and know that Santa will always be there next year,” says the author. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

For safety reasons, some Santas will remain behind walls that appeared last year. The enormous man will be housed in a log cabin behind a window in Minnesota’s Mall of America, with tourists seated on benches in front of him. Benches will also be used at 169 locations for the outdoor merchants Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, with plastic dividers installed at some stores for Santa’s picture ops.

Even when distance regulations aren’t in place, other merchants and Santa hosts offer the option of no or full interaction. Many places either demand or promote online reservations to reduce the number of people who have to wait.

According to Neil Saunders, executive director of GlobalData Retail, more than 10 million U.S. households visited Santa at a mall or store in 2019. They spent over 73 percent of their money at surrounding restaurants as well. This is a condensed version of the information.