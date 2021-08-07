‘As Long As You’ll Have Us,’ says Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who wants to stay in New Zealand’s COVID-free zone.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a Hollywood actor, has wrapped filming on his television series in New Zealand, but he refuses to leave the country, which has had no incidences of coronavirus in its population.

Gordon-Levitt told Stuff.co.nz, “We’re pleased and glad to remain here as long as you’ll have us.” “I’m so overjoyed to be here.”

After relocating to film Mr. Corman for Apple TV, the actor has been living in Wellington, the island nation’s capital, with his wife Tasha McCauley and two children since October.

He remarked, “I almost hit the roof, thinking I’d won the lotto.” “My wife and I had already been discussing New Zealand, praising how [Prime Minister] Jacinda Ardern and the entire country were dealing with the pandemic.”

Since February 28, New Zealand has not recorded a single incidence of COVID-19 in its population, despite implementing an aggressive COVID-19 elimination plan early in the pandemic. However, each day in the country’s quarantine-managed isolation rooms, a few new cases emerge among recent returnees.

Last year, the country garnered international news when it went 100 days without a single community transmission of the virus.

While the Delta strain of the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States and other nations, life in New Zealand has mostly returned to normal.

Gordon-Levitt has remained in Wellington with his family since the end of filming, working on his artist website, HitRecord, and frequenting local theatres. He hasn’t stated when he plans to leave.

He told Stuff.co.nz, “I’m really enjoying it.” “Everyone here is incredible. Not just the people I’ve worked with, but the people we encounter and the people who have welcomed my family and myself into their town with such warmth.”

“I have felt such love and graciousness here,” Gordon-Levitt continued, “that it has truly been wonderful and moving.”

The New Zealand government confirmed earlier this week that Larry Page, the co-founder of Google and the world’s sixth richest man, had been granted residency in the country under a category for investors. His residency application was apparently submitted in November and granted in February.

In July, the Global Sustainability Institute at Anglia Ruskin University published research on New Zealand. This is a condensed version of the information.