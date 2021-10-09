As Kiernan Shipka joins the cast of ‘Riverdale,’ we’ve compiled a list of all the ‘Riverdale’ X’CAOS’ crossovers.

As if Riverdale didn’t already have enough surprises in store, the forthcoming season will also have a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (CAOS) crossover.

Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix series CAOS, will guest star in Episode 4 of Riverdale Season 6 on Thursday, October 7.

This isn’t the first time Riverdale and CAOS have collaborated, and fans are in for a treat based on previous indications from both shows. The Washington Newsday has a comprehensive list of all Riverdale and CAOS crossovers.

Season 3 of CAOS, which premiered on Netflix in December 2020, included the most Riverdale and CAOS crossovers. Due to a slew of Riverdale Easter eggs in the Netflix series, fans have thought the two programs are linked for years. When characters from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Greendale and the Riverdale residents eventually met paths in Season 3, their beliefs and suspicions were validated.

The connection between Greendale and Riverdale has been established.

After years of discussion, it was confirmed in Season 3, Episode 3 of CAOS that magic does exist in Riverdale.

In Episode 3, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) crossed the Sweetwater River into the woods that border Riverdale to recover King Herod’s crown, one of the three Unholy Regalia. The artifact in question was purportedly linked to the supernatural world by an ancestor of Riverdale’s infamous Blossom family.

However, when they cut the tree open to get the crown, a demon tree appeared. The fact that this magic and mystery took place on Riverdale’s soil revealed that magic and, even worse, demons exist outside of Greendale.

Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe Diner makes an appearance.

Hilda (Lucy Davis) gave a big shoutout to Riverdale’s Pop’s diner in CAOS Season 3 Episode 6 before she was converted into a spider woman.

“There’s a café in Riverdale that sells the juiciest hamburgers and the thickest milkshakes,” she told Dr. Cee (Alessandro Juliani), and she sent him on his way to the town.

Dr. Cee reappeared later in the show, carrying three of Pop’s famous milkshakes.

