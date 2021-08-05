As ‘Jeopardy!,’ LeVar Burton says, ‘No Matter the Outcome, I’ve Won!’ We’re getting close to deciding on a new host.

Jeopardy! As the popular game show gets closer to choosing a new permanent host, guest presenter LeVar Burton declared on Thursday that “no matter what the verdict is, I’ve won.”

“I’ve mentioned many times in recent weeks that I’ve won regardless of the outcome. The outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and fans has been overwhelming! If love is the greatest blessing, which I believe it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure,” Burton, the former host of PBS’ Reading Rainbow, tweeted.

5 August 2021 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton)

Following the loss of longtime Jeopardy! presenter Alex Trebek in November, the famous game show has continued to use a rotating cast of new guest hosts while looking for a permanent replacement.

Guests have included award-winning journalist Katie Couric, CNN host Anderson Cooper, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, and the show’s “Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings, among others.

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards revealed in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal podcast, The Journal, that the program will likely appoint a new host later this summer.

According to a new report from Variety, the Richards, who previously served as a guest host, would most likely be selected the regular host. Other candidates for the permanent host of Jeopardy!, according to Variety, are still in the running. Richards is currently the top choice, according to an unidentified source close to the matter.

Despite the previous Variety article, a new poll from OnePoll indicated that Jennings is America’s top choice for the show’s permanent presenter, while Burton is the third most popular guest host so far. According to the poll, a. This is a condensed version of the information.