As it waits for FDA approval, the Moderna Booster Dose is likely to fall short of Biden’s September 20 target.

Because the Moderna booster is still awaiting clearance, President Joe Biden’s target date of Sept. 20 for starting delivery of booster injections for most Americans who have previously gotten the COVID-19 vaccination would likely be missed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have yet to sign off on the Moderna vaccine because they are awaiting vital data and will most certainly miss the deadline.

According to one Biden administration source, Moderna did not give sufficient data for the FDA and CDC to endorse the booster shot. The FDA has requested more information, so the third dose will most likely be delayed until October.

In an effort to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus, Biden revealed last month that his government was planning to make boosters available to all Americans who received the mRNA vaccinations, pending permission from the CDC and FDA.

Pfizer, which is further advanced in the review process than Moderna, thanks to evidence gathered from the vaccine’s usage in Israel, is still on track to receive approval for a third dosage for everybody by September 20. On September 17, a major FDA panel will examine Pfizer’s booster data.

Officials noted that data for boosters on Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine won’t be accessible for months because the shot wasn’t licensed until February.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and other officials on Thursday about the probable Moderna delay, according to authorities.

According to CDC data, the Pfizer vaccine was given to the majority of the 206 million Americans who were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, although about 80 million received the Moderna vaccine.

Some others were concerned that the White House was getting ahead of the science on boosters because of the administration’s public announcement about booster availability, which was a departure from the more careful and behind-the-scenes preparation that distinguished its early vaccination effort.

The White House stated that the reviews were “all part of a process that is now underway,” and that it was only preparing for the boosters’ eventual approval.

