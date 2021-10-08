As it prepares to submit the COVID vaccine to the FDA for approval, Pfizer says children aged 5 to 11 should receive a lower dose.

According to the Associated Press, Pfizer announced Thursday that it had submitted its COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to eleven years old to the US Food and Drug Administration for clearance. The young age group’s shot differs significantly from those administered to older populations in that it employs lower doses.

According to the Associated Press, Pfizer’s research showed that younger children should be given a third of the dose given to everyone else. Despite the variation in dosage, the younger children developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies that were just as strong and effective as those seen in teens and young adults who received the standard vaccine dose.

According to the Associated Press, if regulators approve the vaccine for youngsters, vaccinations could begin within weeks. As COVID infections continue to rise across the country, the availability of the vaccine might be a major relief for parents concerned about the safety of children younger than 12 who didn’t have the opportunity to get immunized but still had to go to school.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Pfizer stated in a tweet on Thursday that it has submitted its application to the FDA in its final form.

Now the FDA must evaluate whether there is sufficient proof that the shots are safe and effective for younger children as well as teens and adults. On October 26, an independent expert panel will debate the evidence in front of a public audience.

While children are at a lesser risk of serious illness or death than adults, COVID-19 does kill children on occasion, and cases in children have risen dramatically as the extra-contagious Delta form has spread across the country.

Sebastian Prybol, 8, of Raleigh, North Carolina, said, “It makes me extremely glad that I am helping other kids get the vaccine.” He is a participant in a Pfizer trial at Duke University, although it is unclear whether he received the vaccination or sham doses.

“We want to make sure it’s completely safe for them,” Sebastian’s mother, Britni Prybol, explained. However, she stated that if the FDA approves the vaccine, she will be “overjoyed.”

Pfizer tested the lower dose on 2,268 volunteers aged 5 to 11 and found no major negative effects. This is a condensed version of the information.