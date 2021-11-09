As ‘Impeachment’ comes to an end, what will the theme of Season 4 of ‘American Crime Story’ be?

The latest season of American Crime Story, which dealt with Bill Clinton’s impeachment, has come to a conclusion, but the show has already revealed what story will be told in the next chapter of the FX show.

Season 4 of American Crime Story will take place before the events of The People vs. O.J. Simpson, The Assassination of Gianna Versace, and Impeachment, which all take place in the 1990s.

In fact, producer Ryan Murphy will return to an era (and setting) that he previously explored in another of his projects.

Here’s all we’ve learned so far about Season 4’s plot.

What will the fourth season of American Crime Story’s topic be?

ACS stated in August 2021 that it would travel to the 1970s to create a story about New York nightlife, sex, narcotics, and tax evasion. Studio 54, the iconic New York nightclub, will be the subject of the upcoming season.

The stories surrounding Studio 54’s extravagance are well-known, and we may expect to see some of them explored in the presentation. For example, when Bianca Jagger rode a horse into a nightclub or when a petting zoo was set up for Dolly Parton’s birthday. Also included are stories of New York nightlife giants such as Grace Jones, Debbie Harry, Divine, and, of course, Andy Warhol.

Some of these tales have previously been explored in Murphy’s Netflix series Halston, which stars Ewan McGregor as the eponymous fashion designer. One episode of that show, in particular, began with someone dying in the club’s air vents—a sequence that, amazingly, was based on a true occurrence.

The events that will put the “crime” in American Crime Story, however, were not covered by Halston. Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, the club’s owners, were sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for tax evasion in February 1980. They were allegedly hiding cash and receipts in Rubell’s office ceiling, according to police reports at the time. In terms of money, Rubell has previously remarked that “only the Mafia does better” than Studio 54.

Despite the fact that FX has confirmed that Studio 54: American Crime Story is in the works, no release date or cast has been announced.

There has also been a history of ACS seasons being announced but not followed through on.