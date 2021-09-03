As hospitals fill up with COVID patients, a Hawaii doctor is urging the state to enact a stay-at-home order.

According to the Associated Press, a Hawaii doctor encouraged state lawmakers to adopt another stay-at-home order after a COVID-19 outbreak across the island caused hospitals to overflow with patients and supplies to run out.

With the inflow of patients, Hawaii may soon “be in a scenario where we’ll have to ration health care,” according to Dr. Jonathan Dworkin, an infectious diseases specialist in the state.

While Dworkin opposes a new lockdown, he believes it is preferable than the alternative of running out of resources to treat patients.

“I don’t like the concept of doing that,” Dworkin added, “but we’re in a scenario where the hospitals are overburdened, where caring for non-COVID patients is getting increasingly difficult, and where we’re on the verge of running out of oxygen.”

Rationing medical supplies like oxygen would be “much more nasty” than an unpopular requirement, according to Dworkin, because it would force doctors and other health care providers to make decisions about which patients receive potentially life-saving care.

Doctors from around the state have submitted recommendations that they believe will assist Hawaii combat the delta variant’s spread.

They claim the state has failed to carry on a number of commitments made last year, such as increasing fast testing, upgrading air filtering systems in schools and companies, and strengthening contact tracking.

Some experts feel that a more thorough screening method for passengers, which includes two tests, one before departure and one after arrival, could help prevent illness transmission.

“It is, in my opinion, an epidemiological crime for an island state not to handle border control seriously,” Dworkin continued. “The optimal impact for strong border control would have been a few months ago,” according to the report.

Hawaii had a seven-day average of 46 daily cases prior to July. That figure was 881 on Friday.

Despite the fact that hospitals are overflowing and morgues are bringing in portable containers for bodies, policymakers have made absolutely no changes.

Although the state recently proclaimed that groups of more than 10 people could not meet indoors or outdoors, a party of more than 300 people that was broken up by police on a beach last weekend received no citations for COVID-19 infractions.

